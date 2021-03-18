Investigation underway after 22-year-old found shot to death inside Pikesville home

PIKESVILLE, Md. — An investigation is underway after a 22-year-old man was found shot to death inside his Pikesville home Wednesday morning.

Just before 7:30 am, Baltimore County Police were called to the home in the unit block of Cedarwood Circle.

Arriving officers found Dominick Boston suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. He later died at a local hospital.

Police released no information on a possible motive or suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-307-2020.

