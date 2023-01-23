Arrest made in New Year's Day murder of 17-year-old East Baltimore girl

BALTIMORE — Police have made an arrest in connection with the New Year's Day murder of a 17-year-old girl in East Baltimore.

It was just before 3:30 in the morning on January 1 when shots rang out in the 700 block of North Glover Street.

Responding officers found two wounded victims on scene, including D’Asia Garrison.

She later died at an area hospital, marking the City's first homicide of 2023. The other victim, a 31-year-old man, survived.

Detectives believe the double shooting was sparked by some kind of dispute.

An investigation ultimately led them to 26-year-old Andre Bailey, who was arrested on January 20 inside a Harford County retail store.

He now faces first degree murder and attempted murder charges.