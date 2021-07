PARKVILLE, md — Officials are fighting flames at a three story apartment building in Parkville.

The fire broke out on Saturday in the 2200 block of Lowells Glen Road.

There were previous reports of people and animals trapped in the building.

Officials say all residents and pets have been evacuated safely. There are no injuries reported.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.

