Ann's Dari-Creme stands the test of time

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Driving past Marley Station Mall on Ritchie Highway, you'll see Ann's Dari-Creme. When you come in, you know exactly what you're going to get.

In seven decades, Ann's has been through a lot.

In the mid 80s as Glen Burnie was expanding, the Marley Station Mall wanted to build on Ann's Dari-Creme property. They refused to move so they built the mall around Glen Burnie's favorite hog dog joint.

The staff has had to endure a lot over the decades, but nothing as devastating as this year when the news of the original owners came.

Howard Pinskey and his wife Thea, both passed away in January from COVID.

As devastating as that was, they knew they had to continue because of the customers.