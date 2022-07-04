Officials seek hit-and-run boater in Annapolis area

Police are searching for a boater who struck another boat in the Annapolis area Sunday night, then fled the scene.

It happened at about 10 p.m. July 3 at the mouth of the Magothy River, near Arnold, reported Maryland Natural Resources Police and Fairwinds Marina in Cape St. Claire.

The marina posted on Facebook:



There was a hit and run boating accident with property damage and injury at the mouth of the Magothy River between 9:30 and 10:30 last night. The striking vessel was a 24-30 foot center console that fled into Deep Creek.

The boat is described by Maryland Natural Resources Police as a white center console vessel that's about 52 feet.

The boat operator fled the area and was last seen entering Deep Creek near Cape St. Claire, said police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-260-8888.