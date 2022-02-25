Police say incident similar to that at Towson mall is being planned for Arundel Mills

HANOVER, Md. — Anne Arundel County police is warning that an incident similar to that at Towson Town Center is being planned for this weekend at Arundel Mills Mall.

Police say they "have received credible information that another similar incident is planned for this weekend at Arundel Mills... While we hope this isn't the case, we want to reassure our community and those visiting the county that we are prepared for any disturbances."

They're encouraging parents to talk to their children about what happened in Towson.

This morning, Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt and County Executive Johnny Olszewski said the chaos at Towson will not be tolerated and police are stepping up patrols in the area.