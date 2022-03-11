Anne Arundel County students charged for bringing toy guns to school

FORT MEADE, Md. — Two students were charged Thursday in connection to separate incidents that took place on Anne Arundel County Public School property.

One involved a 17-year-old student at North County High School.

A teacher reportedly saw them inside the building with a “gel blaster” type toy gun.

When the teacher went to notify the school administrator, the student allegedly struck the teacher with a projectile from the gun.

Police charged the student before releasing them to a guardian. The teacher was not injured.

That same day over at MacArthur Middle School, a 13-year-old student was charged after being found inside a classroom with an air-soft pellet gun.

News of these incidents come a day after officers seized two BB guns from students at Meade High School.

