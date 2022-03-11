Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Anne Arundel County students charged for bringing toy guns to school

Anne Arundel County police officer nearly hit after pulling over car
WMAR
Anne Arundel County police officer nearly hit after pulling over car
Posted at 12:11 PM, Mar 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-11 12:11:19-05

FORT MEADE, Md. — Two students were charged Thursday in connection to separate incidents that took place on Anne Arundel County Public School property.

One involved a 17-year-old student at North County High School.

A teacher reportedly saw them inside the building with a “gel blaster” type toy gun.

When the teacher went to notify the school administrator, the student allegedly struck the teacher with a projectile from the gun.

Police charged the student before releasing them to a guardian. The teacher was not injured.

That same day over at MacArthur Middle School, a 13-year-old student was charged after being found inside a classroom with an air-soft pellet gun.

News of these incidents come a day after officers seized two BB guns from students at Meade High School.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019