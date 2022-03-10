Watch
Anne Arundel County Police recover two BB guns from students at Meade High School

Posted at 1:57 PM, Mar 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-10 13:57:17-05

FORT MEADE, Md. — Anne Arundel County Police have seized two BB guns from students at Meade High School.

The school's resource officer was first tipped off by a video circulating on social media showing one of the students armed with a handgun inside the school bathroom.

That student was quickly located resulting in the recovery of the gun.

Turns out it was a BB gun.

Other students in the video were also interviewed by police, which led to the discovery of a second BB gun.

So far, charges have been filed against a 15-year-old from Odenton and a 16-year-old from Hanover.

There were no injuries reported during this incident, and it's not believed any threat currently exists to students or staff.

