Anne Arundel County looking for artists to design community mural

ANNAPOLIS — Now's your chance to leave a permanent mark on the culture of downtown Annapolis.

Anne Arundel County is looking for artists to help with a mural project.

The mural will be displayed on the Arundel Center on Calvert Street.

The county says phase one materials are due by Friday, Feb. 18.

The project is part of the county's efforts to beautify county-owned properties through art.

The winning artists will get $60,000 for their work.

The county hopes to have the mural completed by the end of August.