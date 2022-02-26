Anne Arundel County lifts mask mandate on school transportation

ANNE ARUNDEL, Md. — Starting Monday, February 28, Anne Arundel County Public Schools will no longer require students and faculty to wear masks on school buses.

This news comes after the CDC amended its federal mask order on school transportation, no longer requiring people to wear masks on school buses or vans when carrying out school-related business.

According to AACPS, this new policy will include transportation on a school bus to and from school, athletic events, field trips, and other activities.

Mask will still be required for all indoor facilities including schools, on Fort Meade and any federal property (including Meade Heights Elementary School), as well as all persons in any clinical health setting, including school health rooms and school-hosted vaccination clinics.