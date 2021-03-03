Anne Arundel County libraries helping customers with technology

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Libraries in Anne Arundel County are back for in-person service. This pandemic has presented so many challenges for us, especially those that are not familiar with computers or do not have access to one.

Gina Bonds is a library associate, she has been helping people on the phone, many of them seniors, that need computer access to book a vaccine appointment or help with this crazy new thing called Zoom.

"If they have questions...We are able to help customers with those things. If they don't have a device they can use our devices," Bonds said.

You can go into a library in the county and use a computer or you can actually check one out for a week. It's best to call and reserve one since they are so popular and the county has limited supplies.

"We have 50 Chrome book kits and that includes a Chrome book laptop similar to this one and then a Wi-Fi hotspot device so that they have Internet access and you can hook up to 10 devices on this hotspot," Bonds explained.

There are 16 libraries in Anne Arundel County and if you haven't been in a library for a while, you may want to venture into one. Libraries now are so much more than just books.

They have virtual programs on the county library website or you can bring your own laptop in and someone can help you address some problems.