ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A fire boat that sunk in the Chesapeake Bay has been recovered.

The Anne Arundel County fire department's boat sank near Gibson Island last week.

There were four firefighters on board for a training exercise. All of them managed to get off the boat before it sank in relatively shallow water near the bay's western shore.

It's not clear how that boat sunk.