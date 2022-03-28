Anne Arundel fire boat sinks in Chesapeake Bay

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — An Anne Arundel County fire boat has sunk in the Chesapeake Bay near Gibson Island.

Anne Arundel County Fire Department confirmed that the boat sunk and all four people onboard have been removed safely.

Spokesperson Lt. Jennifer Macallair said it is not known yet why the boat was there or why it sank.

Chesapeake Bay IAO Gibson Island#MutualAid to @AACountyGovt#BMORESBravest #BCFSOC Fireboat & Fire Rescue Boat are responding to assist @AACoFD @Local1563 with a sinking fireboat in the bay. It is a gale warning today, so conditions are bad. pic.twitter.com/UWPxepy06g — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) March 28, 2022

The Baltimore Firefighters Union IAFF Local 734 noted there is "a gale warning today, so conditions are bad."

This is a breaking story. Stay with us for updates.

