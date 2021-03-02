Anne Arundel County erases library fines totaling more than $360,000

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — More than 28,000 people in Anne Arundel County have their library fines erased.

"We want to make sure that all the barriers we can that we eliminate them and people are really welcome back to the library. By waving these fines we're also going to be waving existing fines."

Those existing fines are more than $361,000 of late fees. Some of these fines can be quite hefty and even those $10 or under can be impactful to some families.

"The added stress of paying five dollars which doesn't sound like a lot, but it's a difference for some families whether or not it's a meal or the library and you had to choose, you know which one wins and the kids would not be able to get another book because you owe so many."

If you do lose the material you took out, you are responsible for the replacement costs.