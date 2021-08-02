Anne Arundel Co. Executive to announce new mask restrictions

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Covid cases in Maryland are continuing to rise. The positivity rate is more than 3 percent, which is the highest we've seen since May 9th.

Many counties have decided to require students wear masks this fall, regardless of their vaccination status. Anne Arundel hasn't announced their stance on this yet. Monday morning at 10 a.m., the County Executive is hosting a press conference to announce new restrictions.

Steuart Pittman tweeted on Sunday night saying, "In response to the new challenges presented by the Delta variant, including rising case rates and hospitalizations, tomorrow I will announce updates to #AnneArundel's vaccination and mask requirements at county facilities."

Even with restrictions coming back into play, Dr. Anthony Fauci said he doesn't think there will be any lock downs but he did say things will get worse.

Nationwide, cases have been rising for six consecutive weeks with more than 76 percent of counties in the US reporting high or substantial transmission rates. The Delta Variant is considered to be more contagious.

"We're seeing the cases go up, which is the reason why we keep saying over and over, the solution to this is get vaccinated and this would not be happening," said Dr. Fauci on ABC's This Week. He added, "the unvaccinated, by not being vaccinated, are allowing the propagation and the spread of the outbreak which ultimately impacts everybody."

Health experts are still pushing for people to get vaccinated. In Maryland, more than 77 percent of people have received at least their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.