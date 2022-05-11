Annapolis volunteer fire department raising money for Heroes Memorial Park

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Some firefighters in Annapolis want to honor their own.

However, they need your help to do it.

A volunteer fire station wants to build a Memorial Park outside their own firehouse.

Looking for a way to connect with the community, the Eastport Volunteer Fire Departmentrealized a lot of people already use their front yard.

“And this is a very common path for a lot of the neighborhood kids, come through it, when I stop in the mornings, meet with the other kids, go out and do their thing," Capt. Dallas Lister said.

So instead of them going to the community to help, firefighters figured they would make it so the community can come to them."

The volunteer fire company is getting donations from the community to build a Heroes Memorial Park.

The design of the park will have calming landscaping, places to sit and reflect and bricks to commemorate those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for others.

“This is the safest place you can be," Capt. Lister said. "If you're in trouble, anyway shape or form, you can come here, ambulances, fire trucks, whatever you need, This is the place in your community that is the safest place to be.”

The fire company is selling engraved bricks as well.

They have three size bricks ranging from the price of $150-$500.

You can put family members or lost ones you that may have been a hero to you and especially those first responders in Annapolis that gave the ultimate sacrifice.

“They've lost their career, they lost their families, they lost their lives," Capt. Lister said. "We want to remember them permanently.”

Currently, they have raised nearly $80,000.

They would like to have 75 percent of their goal, which is a little more than $112,000, before they start construction.

