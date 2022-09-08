Watch Now
Annapolis mayor, born in British Commonwealth, sends condolences for Queen's death

Posted at 6:38 PM, Sep 08, 2022
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley was born in South Africa, lived briefly in London before growing up in Australia.

He was born and raised in the British Commonwealth where Queen Elizabeth II was Head of State.

He, like millions across the world, are mourning the death the Queen, who passed away Thursday at the age of 96.

“I understand the place she held in people’s hearts and minds as a respected leader, and why millions around the world mourn her passing today,” Buckley said. “She exemplified devotion to service and to country, and she modeled civility and graciousness in her public life.”

Queen Elizabeth II met and worked with 14 U.S presidents.

Mayor Buckley said the Queen holds a special place in the heart of Americans.

“While America sought and achieved independence more than two centuries ago, we have maintained a special relationship with Great Britain and the British people,” Buckley said. “Queen Elizabeth reigned for nearly one third of the totality of American history and worked with 14 U.S. presidents.”

With that, Buckley offered his condolences on behalf of the City of Annapolis.

“Her passing marks the end of an era,” Buckley said. “On behalf of the people of the City of Annapolis, we send our sympathies to the British people, and all those around the world who mourn her passing.”

