REMEMBERING THE QUEEN: Queen Elizabeth II visited Orioles, Baltimore in 1991

BALTIMORE — In 1991, Queen Elizabeth II visited the United States, and on her trip, she made a stop in Baltimore.

The Queen died Thursday at the age of 96 at Balmoral. She met 14 American presidents.

In 1991, the presidential helicopter landed at Lake Clifton with the Queen, Prince Phillip, along with President George H.W. Bush and First Lady Barbara Bush then jumped into a motorade to head to Memorial Park, the final year at the stadium for the Baltimore Orioles.

Crowds of Royal watchers waved as the motorcade passed by.

The Queen, and her company, stopped for a tent reception with Maryland crab cakes.

They then went to the ballpark where the Queen, prince, and presidential couple met with the Orioles and the Oakland Athletics.

The Queen stepped out of the dugout and waved to the crowd.

"It was the most exciting moment of my life, a fan said. "I've admired her ever since her coronation on television. She's my idol."

"It was so cool," another fan told WMAR-2 News. "She came all the way from England."