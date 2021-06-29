Annapolis mattress robber caught empty-handed after short-foot chase

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A local Annapolis mattress store had an unexpected request from an attempted robbery.

Last night, Southern District officers responded to a robbery report call around 12:38pm to the Mattress Store located at 2138 Generals Highway in Annapolis.

Officer investigation revealed the suspect approached the counter and reached underneath his shirt at his waistline, suggesting he had a weapon.

According to the employee, the suspect mumbled inaudible words as a demand. Assuming he was being robbed, the employee attempted to hand the suspect money from the register, only to have it rejected by the suspect.

The suspect demanded the employee give him the key to the store truck box, even after the employee told him the truck would not run.

After giving the suspect the keys, the employee ran for the exit door. He was stopped by the suspect after the vehicle in fact did not work and blocked from leaving.

Shortly after fleeing the scene, the suspect was caught, identified, and charged by local law enforcement.