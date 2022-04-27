Annapolis group nurtures, documents wildlife, uses it as get-together

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A group of ladies in Annapolis say nature has a big impact on them, especially owls.

The group, nicknamed “Hooters” focus on nesting, helping and documenting wildlife.

It all started about four years go when they found a owlet that flew the coup a little early.

Vulnerable on the ground, the ladies scooped it up and had a rescue team put it back in its nest. Karen Kahn, one of the "Hooters,” documents these owls.

“Everything from birth in the basket, rescue fledge, catching their dinner to parents calling their babies, flying around the neighborhood,” Kahn said. This "Hooters" crowd has grown.

What started out as a group of "Owl grandmothers" doting over their babies turned into a neighborhood get together.

Great Horned Owls mate for life and come back to the same area each year.

They have been lucky to watch their owls raise a family for the last four years.

These ladies gain so much pleasure from these owls and they don't mind sharing their secrets of how to enjoy nature.

“You just go outside. You just gotta look,” Kahn said. “I swear, we bring the grand babies out now. We look at the basket, we look for other birds. You gotta be outside. You have to use your back yard and the Chesapeake Bay is a great back yard.”

They have trees outside where the owls, and other wildlife, will come.

Life is always changing, especially for the Hooters.

“I never thought I'd be looking around the tree looking for owl vomit,” Kahn said.

As they continue to examine the dining habits of the owls, they ponder how these simple birds have changed where they live.

“But now, we realize how special this neighborhood is,” Kahn said. “I mean what it's done for our neighborhood, our group. It's just extraordinary. I've never experienced anything like it in my life.”