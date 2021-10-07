Annapolis girl escapes abduction attempt

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Once the final bell sounded at Wiley H. Bates Middle School on Wednesday, a young girl began walking to a nearby bus stop on Spa Road when a stranger appeared out of nowhere.

RELATED: Annapolis Police investigating attempted abduction near middle school Wednesday

“A car pulled up and a man came out and tried to grab her clothing. She was able to turn around (and) run away,” said Lt. Amy Miguez of the Annapolis Police Department.

The incident has prompted a heavier police presence at the school and neighbors are also keeping an eye out for the man who was driving a turquoise car.

“It’s concerning, especially when you have the school right over here and the kids are constantly walking down the street or the sidewalks,” said David Higgins. “So to have somebody potentially nabbing a child while they’re getting out of school and walking down the street? Yes, it’s pretty concerning.”

The girl ran to Maryland Hall next to the school and called her mother who notified her teachers to come to her aid.

Police say it’s important to plot out a safe place along your child’s route, and there’s more.

“It’s really important when your kids get to that age where they can go around by themselves, when they’re going to and from school by themselves, to remember when possible to walk with a group of other kids so you’re together with a larger group, to be aware of what’s going on around them,” said Miguez.

Police say if your children have cell phones, parents should instruct them to call 911 once they have gotten away from any danger.