Annapolis Police investigating attempted abduction in Annapolis Wednesday

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Annapolis Police are investigating an attempted abduction near Bates Middle School on Wednesday.

At around 3:30 p.m., officers responded to the school for a report of suspicious activity. Upon arrival, they learned a student was walking along Spa Road to a city bus stop just outside campus when a man attempted to grab her.

The student fled and called her mother who then proceeded to contact a teacher.

The teacher and another staff member brought the girl back to school and called police.

There were no injuries reported.

The student said the man who tried to grab her was white and drove away in a turquoise car.

The Annapolis Police Department and the Anne Arundel County Public Schools are working together on this incident. Please urge your student to be cautious and aware of their surroundings and to report any suspicious activity to a responsible adult immediately.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact our detectives at 410-260-3439.