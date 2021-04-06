Annapolis Film Festival kicks off virtually on April 8

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Annapolis Film Festival took a big hit last year because of the coronavirus.

Now this year they're ready to do it again, this time all virtual.

Last year it was the first festival to go virtual in the country and they planned that in a week. This time around, they had a year to plan.

Lee Anderson and Patti White are the Directors and co-founders of the Annapolis Film Festival.

Just as it was last year, the festival is once again virtual.

"People can see it on Roku, Apple TV or any of the Amazon fire devices. So you can watch the whole festival on your big smart TV at home so it will feel like you're in the theater in your house," Anderson explained.

This year they have more than 100 movies to choose from, the most in the 9 years of the festival.

"There were films in post production and films that were held back from release and we are getting a lot of those so, people still haven't seen that, so that's new content," Anderson said.

Instead of in-person meet and greets, they are making online intros and promos.

You just purchase the pass online and you only need one per household, so the whole family can take advantage of just one pass.

The festival runs from April 8 through the 18th, for more information, click here.