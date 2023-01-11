Amid news of MLK parade continuing, BOPA CEO Donna Drew Sawyer resigns

BALTIMORE — The Board of Directors of the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts announces that CEO Donna Drew Sawyer has submitted her resignation.

The Board has accepted Sawyer's resignation with the acknowledgment of her contributions to Baltimore.

News of Sawyer's resignation comes after the mayor announced that the previously cancelled MLK Day parade, will still happen.

Mayor Brandon Scott also called for the executive's removal after BOPA released a statement claiming they have no authority to cancel the event.

"These decisions are ultimately up to the mayor" the statement added.

Scott said he'd lost confidence in her ability to lead citing other past missteps including "the flawed scheduling of Artscape on Rosh Hashanah."

RELATED: Baltimore MLK Day parade back on, Mayor demands BOPA executive's removal

The Board will be determining the search process for the selection of the next CEO of BOPA and will communicate further about this process in the coming days.

The Martin Luther King Jr. parade will be held at noon on January 16 at the intersection of Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Eutaw Street.