American Airlines flies veterans into Washington DC to see military memorials

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Under blue skies and an arch of water, some of our most prized Americans, our veterans, flew into BWI.

This is an Honor Flight. American Airlines flies veterans around the country to Washington D.C. to see the military memorials. American Airlines just put this plane into their fleet 3 weeks ago.

The Airline is celebrating the 250,000 veterans that have made this flight.

Fellow veterans, family, friends and those that just wanted to say thanks for your service came by to show their appreciation.

Roger Kolbl was on the plane and was a radar mechanic in Korea. When he landed, it was a whole new world to him.

"Culture shock," said Kolbl.

He was overwhelmed with emotion, mostly humility.

"It makes you want to cry," Kolbl said.

These veterans have done their service decades ago and have been thanked endlessly. There were even some medal of honor recipients on board.

Mike Fitzmaurice served in Vietnam. He is a Medal of Honor recipient and he casually explains what he did to deserve that honor.

"I was in Cayson and they had an attack. I covered a grenade they throw into a bunker," said Fitzmaurice.

That's an easy way to say he jumped on a grenade to save all his buddies. He says this celebration is all apart of the military family.

"You're all family so to speak," added Fitzmaurice.

They will be joined Tuesday in Washington by other veterans and dignitaries for an event at the World War II memorial.

"No mater what our faults are, this is the best country in the world," said Fitzmaurice.