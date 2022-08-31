Activists speak out against bill proposed to limit certain flags on AA County property

BALTIMORE — A proposed bill in Anne Arundel County is creating a lot of controversy.

Councilman Nathan Volke introduced a bill that will only allow the US flag, the state of Maryland flag, and the official flag of Anne Arundel County to be shown on county property.

Activists, who live in the area, explained that a flag isn't just a piece of fabric. It's a symbol of unity.

Joe Toolan, Chair of Annapolis Pride, wondered if certain flags were to be banned on county property and inside county buildings, including people's desks, what kind of message will that send?

"It's a really dangerous precedent that could be set," Toolan said. "If it's passed, that's really going to harm not only LGBTQ folks but other folks of color.".

"I don't think it sends a good message to say, 'We can fly flags that indicate our support for various groups,'" said Mary Moore, President of Pflag Annapolis.

The hearing for this bill is set for September 6.

WMAR-2 News reached out to Volke to discuss his reasoning for the proposed bill, but he did not respond.

There will be a hearing for public comment, and the county executive said he encourages everyone to speak up.

View the full bill proposal here.

