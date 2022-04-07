Aberdeen High School gathered together to help Ukraine refugees

ABERDEEN, Md. — The war in Ukraine has impacted many people, and here locally, community members are coming together to the cause.

Aberdeen High School dedicated weeks of their time to gather over 50 boxes of supplies to send overseas to Ukraine. Students say the thought of kids their age enduring such agony from the war is a major eye opener of the privilege they have in the United States, but students say with that privilege they are choosing to help others and make a difference.

"Just being able to do a little bit makes me feel like I'm not just sitting around doing nothing," said John Rinker Jr, high school senior at Aberdeen.

Faculty say it's hard to teach compassion, which is what many Aberdeen students have. Their school prom is next week, but instead of focusing on their celebration, they're focusing on a larger issue at hand, helping people.

"I already acknowledge how privileged we are to live in this country. And the things that we take for granted. It's very nice to kind of stay grounded and know what's going on and recognize that people need help," said Eliana Peyton, student at Aberdeen.

By next week Ukraine refugees are set to receive toiletries, clothing, baby items and more.