Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

AACPS 2022-2023 bus registration begins

School bus drivers to get bonuses in Howard County
Jeff Hager
School bus drivers to get bonuses in Howard County
Posted at 6:10 AM, May 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-04 06:10:02-04

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY — Parents in Anne Arundel county can now start registering their kids to ride the school bus for the upcoming school year.

Those eligible should receive an email from the district today with a link to sign up.

School officials are encouraging families to get those documents in as soon as possible.

Students who will automatically be enrolled for bus pick-up include Pre-K and kindergarten, homeless students and those with an individualized education program that has transportation accommodations.

You can find more information here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019