AACPS 2022-2023 bus registration begins

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY — Parents in Anne Arundel county can now start registering their kids to ride the school bus for the upcoming school year.

Those eligible should receive an email from the district today with a link to sign up.

School officials are encouraging families to get those documents in as soon as possible.

Students who will automatically be enrolled for bus pick-up include Pre-K and kindergarten, homeless students and those with an individualized education program that has transportation accommodations.

