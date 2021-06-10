AA County Police corporal sentenced for stealing firearms while on-duty from man who just passed away

PASADENA, Md. — A corporal with the Anne Arundel County Police Department has been sentenced to 15 years behind bars for stealing several firearms and other property while on-duty from a man who had just gone into cardiac arrest and died.

Last year on April 27, Jacob Miskill was called to the 1600 block of Wall Drive in Pasadena, where a witness had discovered the body of Roger Lee Neal.

Neal reportedly had numerous firearms scattered throughout his house, so Miskill told the witness he wanted to collect and submit them for safe keeping.

Three months later an attorney for Neal's family reported that Miskill had only returned one of the weapons. The family noticed other valuables including a Rolex watch and cash also missing from a safe after Miskill had been at the home.

This prompted investigators to search Miskill's house, which resulted in the recovery of 19 guns.

Police say all the other stolen property has since been found or returned.

A judge suspended all but 18 months of Miskill's sentence. He had been suspended from the department without pay.