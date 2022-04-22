'A lot of students here don’t feel safe': Parents reflect after son stabbed at Mervo High School

BALTIMORE — Parents expressed their concern to WMAR-2 a day after their son was stabbed during a fight in the cafeteria at Mervo High School in East Baltimore.

WMAR-2 reported that two students were stabbed during lunch break on Thursday at the school.

One student was stabbed multiple times. Another student was stabbed once during the attack.

A parent, who didn’t want to be identified, said their son tried to mediate a confrontation, but instead, the communication led to a fight that ended with him and his friend getting stabbed.

WMAR-2 News received blurred video footage of the fight that led to the altercation where two 11th graders were injured in the stabbing. Both are expected to be OK.

“The boy stabbed our son. The school's done turned into the streets," the parent said.

Students brawl at Mervo High School

A still picture of the knife that was used left many parents frustrated.

They described that scary moment after learning their son had been stabbed.

“My emotions were running, ramped, like I was upset. I started crying," the parent said. "I didn’t know how bad the injuries was. Our son is a very good kid. He has a very bright future and this is not something that he usually gets involved in."

'How did they miss this?' Parents concerned for safety after two students stabbed at Baltimore's Mervo High School

Both students are out of the hospital and are recovering from their injuries.

Parents claim this incident all started when their son approached the boy who had a knife, just wanting to talk to him and calm him down.

That conversation led to a fight and the student ended up stabbing their son and another student who tried to help.

“His friend got stabbed four times and our son got stabbed once," the parent said. "It’s just an unfortunate situation that a weapon had to be used in school.”

Police arrested that student who did the stabbing. And, on the same day, police arrested another student who was caught with a loaded handgun.

“A lot of students here don’t feel safe," the parent said. "Kids shouldn’t have to come to school worrying whether they’re going to be safe or not. They should just be worrying about their grades and their future. Right now, my son doesn’t want to come back to the school because he’s a little afraid that something else might happen to him and his friend as well.”

School leaders said, so far, this year they’ve confiscated 14 guns from students at Baltimore City Schools.

They also said they’re working harder to prevent other incident like this in the future.

Parents said this is why they want to see security measures increased inside city schools.

“Me and my husband, as well as other parents, were trying to get more cameras and more security up at the school, so that way stuff like this don’t happen," the parent said. "It could’ve been worse. You know, at this point, you just got stabbed, but it could’ve been much, much worse.”

Police are still investigating.