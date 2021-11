A list of Veterans Day ceremonies in Maryland

MARYLAND — WMAR-2 News is the Voice for Veterans. Here is a list of events you can take part in today to celebrate Veterans Day:

9:00am-12:00pm, November 11

War Memorial Building

101 North Gay Street

Baltimore, MD

11:00am, November 11

Crownsville Veterans Cemetery

1122 Sunrise Beach Road

Crownsville, MD

Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery

11501 Garrison Forest Road

Owings Mills, MD

World War II Memorial

1920 Ritchie Highway (Rt. 450 at Naval Academy Bridge)

Annapolis, MD

Vietnam Veterans Memorial

2825 South Hanover Street (Middle Branch Park)

Baltimore, MD

1:30pm, November 11

Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery

6827 East New Market Ellwood Road

Hurlock, MD

2:00pm, November 11

Rocky Gap Veterans Cemetery

14205 Pleasant Valley Road, NE

Flintstone, MD