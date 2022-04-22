Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Baltimore man featured on Food Network's 'Chef Boot Camp'

ray.jpg
Food Network
ray.jpg
Posted at 10:37 PM, Apr 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-21 22:38:50-04

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore man was featured on the Food Network on Thursday.

It was a part of the program’s show called "Chef Boot Camp." 

Matt Edelstin stepped in to help Max's Taphouse in Fells Point during the pandemic. Like many restaurants, it was struggling because of COVID-19, losing its entire kitchen staff. 

Edelstin, whose in-laws own the restaurant, helped revamped their entire menu. However, he has no culinary background as he is a psychologist who runs a clinic at Kennedy Krieger. 

Last year, the Food Network wanted to showcase a restaurant hit hard by the pandemic and chose Max's to feature. 

Edelstin became the perfect choice to appear on the program's show called "Chef Boot Camp." 

"The angle was this guy who isn't a chef is jumping in to help during COVID," he said. 

The show shot scenes at the restaurant in September of 2021. Edelstin was also flown to New York where he went through the boot camp. 

A professional chef tested his skills, had him make food and even taste tested one of his best dishes.

Edelstin said it was a very cool experience. 

He also said it's great to get this kind of exposure for the restaurant after its struggles because of the pandemic. 

“Now to have people here sitting at the bar with no masks on, to have a kitchen staff, to have a TV network kind of featuring the bar, it’s an unreal 180 from two years ago when literally this whole floor was just boxes of to go containers trying to get a couple dollars selling what inventory they had," Edelstin said.

The show aired at 10 p.m. Thursday and the restaurant held a watch party to celebrate. 

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019