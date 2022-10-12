A 92-year-old woman was injured in a residential fire in Anne Arundel County

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY — Anne Arundel County firefighters are investigating a residential fire on the 700 block of Osner Drive.

Firefighters took the call at 1:10 p.m. on Wednesday, the resident reported that the house was on fire and a family member was still inside the home.

When they arrived, the fire department crews reported that there was fire showing from the side of the home.

Crews entered in and rescued a 92-year-old woman and instantly began to medical treatment.

The woman was transported to Bayview Hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries.

The Anne Arundel County Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit is investigating the cause of the fire.