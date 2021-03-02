98 midshipmen moved to Hilton Garden Inn to afford additional quarantine space

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — On Monday evening, 98 midshipmen will be moved to the Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Annapolis in an effort to afford additional quarantine space in the Naval Academy dormitory, Bancroft Hall.

On Sunday, Naval Academy senior leadership announced the implementation of increased COVID mitigation measures due to an uptick in positive cases within the Brigade of Midshipmen.

​The Academy says they are executing a short-term contract to utilize the hotel’s lodging service and meal service with two midshipmen per room.

These midshipmen are recovering from the COVID-19 virus and are from a variety of classes within the brigade. They will continue to be monitored twice daily.