Uptick in COVID-19 cases prompt new measures at U.S. Naval Academy

Posted at 10:15 AM, Mar 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-01 10:15:09-05

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The U.S. Naval Academy has seen an uptick in positive COVID-19 cases.

As result, on Sunday leadership decided to implement the following increased safety measures for a minimum of 10 days.

They include suspending most sports activities and returning to remote learning.

  • Academic classes will return to a remote classroom environment
  • All meals will be consumed in dorm rooms
  • Midshipmen will be permitted outdoor physical activity for a maximum of two hours total per day, with a maximum of one roommate
  • All midshipmen identified as close contacts will receive daily antigen test
  • Suspension of all sports practices and events, with the sole exception being varsity women’s and men’s basketball.
    • The men’s basketball team will be allowed to participate in postseason play since the team has been isolated from the rest of the Brigade since last week.
    • The women’s basketball team, however, will no longer be able to participate in the Patriot League tournament due to a positive COVID-19 test within the program’s Tier 1*. The positive test occurred before they were able to be isolated. (*Tier 1 is the highest exposure tier and consists of student-athletes, coaches, athletic trainers and physical therapists, medical staff, equipment staff and officials.)
  • Continued wearing of masks and social distancing, and deliberate cleaning protocols

The Naval Academy doesn't believe the source to be from midshipmen participating in the friends/family commuters program.

Currently, the Naval Academy and Naval Support Activity Annapolis remain closed to all public visitation.

