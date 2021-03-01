Uptick in COVID-19 cases prompt new measures at U.S. Naval Academy

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The U.S. Naval Academy has seen an uptick in positive COVID-19 cases.

As result, on Sunday leadership decided to implement the following increased safety measures for a minimum of 10 days.

They include suspending most sports activities and returning to remote learning.

Academic classes will return to a remote classroom environment

All meals will be consumed in dorm rooms

Midshipmen will be permitted outdoor physical activity for a maximum of two hours total per day, with a maximum of one roommate

All midshipmen identified as close contacts will receive daily antigen test

Suspension of all sports practices and events, with the sole exception being varsity women’s and men’s basketball. The men’s basketball team will be allowed to participate in postseason play since the team has been isolated from the rest of the Brigade since last week. The women’s basketball team, however, will no longer be able to participate in the Patriot League tournament due to a positive COVID-19 test within the program’s Tier 1*. The positive test occurred before they were able to be isolated. (*Tier 1 is the highest exposure tier and consists of student-athletes, coaches, athletic trainers and physical therapists, medical staff, equipment staff and officials.)

Continued wearing of masks and social distancing, and deliberate cleaning protocols

The Naval Academy doesn't believe the source to be from midshipmen participating in the friends/family commuters program.

Currently, the Naval Academy and Naval Support Activity Annapolis remain closed to all public visitation.

