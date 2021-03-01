Uptick in COVID-19 cases prompt new measures at U.S. Naval Academy

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The U.S. Naval Academy has seen an uptick in positive COVID-19 cases.
As result, on Sunday leadership decided to implement the following increased safety measures for a minimum of 10 days.
They include suspending most sports activities and returning to remote learning.
- Academic classes will return to a remote classroom environment
- All meals will be consumed in dorm rooms
- Midshipmen will be permitted outdoor physical activity for a maximum of two hours total per day, with a maximum of one roommate
- All midshipmen identified as close contacts will receive daily antigen test
- Suspension of all sports practices and events, with the sole exception being varsity women’s and men’s basketball.
- The men’s basketball team will be allowed to participate in postseason play since the team has been isolated from the rest of the Brigade since last week.
- The women’s basketball team, however, will no longer be able to participate in the Patriot League tournament due to a positive COVID-19 test within the program’s Tier 1*. The positive test occurred before they were able to be isolated. (*Tier 1 is the highest exposure tier and consists of student-athletes, coaches, athletic trainers and physical therapists, medical staff, equipment staff and officials.)
- Continued wearing of masks and social distancing, and deliberate cleaning protocols
The Naval Academy doesn't believe the source to be from midshipmen participating in the friends/family commuters program.
Currently, the Naval Academy and Naval Support Activity Annapolis remain closed to all public visitation.