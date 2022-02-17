Watch
$8,000 REWARD: Daytime murder in northeast Baltimore

Ronald Boone (Baltimore Police Department)
Posted at 1:58 PM, Feb 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-17 13:58:50-05

BALTIMORE — Baltimore police are offering an $8,000 reward to help solve the murder of a 21-year-old man killed in a midday shooting in northeast Baltimore's Belair-Edison area.

Ronald Boone died after being shot just before 5 p.m. Feb. 5 on Kentucky Avenue east of Mannasota Avenue, right by Belair-Edison Elementary School.

Homicide detectives said he was shot by "an unknown black male driving a gray Chevy."

Police now say they are offering a cash reward up to $8,000 to anyone whose tip leads to an arrest and charges filed.

Tips can be made to 1-866-7LOCKUP.

