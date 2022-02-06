City detectives are investigating a shooting in Kentucky Avenue

BALTIMORE — City detectives are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday that left one man in critical condition.

At approximately 4:15 p.m., officers responded to the 3300 block of Kentucky Avenue for a shooting.

When they arrived, officers located a man suffering from several gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he is in critical condition.

Homicide detectives were called due to the sheer severity of the victim's injuries. According to detectives, the victim was shot by an unknown black male driving a gray Chevy.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

