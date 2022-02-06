Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

City detectives are investigating a shooting in Kentucky Avenue

items.[0].image.alt
<b><a label="kat wilcox " class="rte2-style-brightspot-core-link-LinkRichTextElement" href="https://www.pexels.com/@kat-wilcox-329096?utm_content=attributionCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=pexels" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: inherit; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; text-decoration: none;">kat wilcox </a></b>from <b><a label="Pexels" class="rte2-style-brightspot-core-link-LinkRichTextElement" href="https://www.pexels.com/photo/crime-scene-do-not-cross-signage-923681/?utm_content=attributionCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=pexels" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: inherit; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; text-decoration: none;">Pexels</a></b>
crime scene tape
Posted at 7:19 PM, Feb 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-05 19:19:31-05

BALTIMORE — City detectives are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday that left one man in critical condition.

At approximately 4:15 p.m., officers responded to the 3300 block of Kentucky Avenue for a shooting.

When they arrived, officers located a man suffering from several gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he is in critical condition.

Homicide detectives were called due to the sheer severity of the victim's injuries. According to detectives, the victim was shot by an unknown black male driving a gray Chevy.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019