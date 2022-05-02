76-year-old woman killed in crash with cement truck in Cecil County

ELKTON, Md. — A 76-year-old woman was killed in a crash involving a loaded cement truck in Elkton, Cecil County, this afternoon.

Elkton Police Department confirmed that the fatal accident happened at about noon, on Route 279 between Blue Ball Road and Bridge Street/Route 213.

The road was closed for several hours, and police warned that it was "still slick with oil and water and other items."

The woman was in a vehicle that crashed into the cement truck.

It was at least the second serious accident in the greater Baltimore region, after a dump truck overturned off a bridge in Annapolis.

