Dump truck overturns off bridge in Annapolis

Posted at 3:52 PM, May 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-02 15:52:34-04

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — There are major delays on Route 665 in Annapolis, after a dump truck overturned off a bridge in the area of Solomons Island Road and Riva Road.

State Highway Administration warned Monday afternoon that there are major delays and affecting the Route 50 ramps.

The truck was seen in a ravine area near the road.

MD | EDGEMONT | ANNE ARUNDEL | FATAL MVC | 1815 WB RT-665 | DUMP TRUCK DOWN OFF THE BRIDGE O/T - FATAL INJURIES, TECH RESCUE FOR HIGH ANGLE GEAR | AP01 @here

Fire crews were seen working to extricate the driver.

This is a breaking story. Stay with us for updates.

