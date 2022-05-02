Dump truck overturns off bridge in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — There are major delays on Route 665 in Annapolis, after a dump truck overturned off a bridge in the area of Solomons Island Road and Riva Road.

State Highway Administration warned Monday afternoon that there are major delays and affecting the Route 50 ramps.

The truck was seen in a ravine area near the road.

UPDATE: Anne Arundel County; Crash; MD 665 east and west past Solomons Island Rd. All lanes remain closed in both directions. #MDOTnews #MDtraffic km — MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) May 2, 2022

ROAD CLOSED for serious accident - Aris T. Allen Blvd/Route 665 between Route 2 and Chinquapin. Avoid the area. Closures in BOTH DIRECTIONS. Follow police detours. — CityofAnnapolis (@CityofAnnapolis) May 2, 2022

MD | EDGEMONT | ANNE ARUNDEL | FATAL MVC | 1815 WB RT-665 | DUMP TRUCK DOWN OFF THE BRIDGE O/T - FATAL INJURIES, TECH RESCUE FOR HIGH ANGLE GEAR | AP01 @here

Fire crews were seen working to extricate the driver.

This is a breaking story. Stay with us for updates.