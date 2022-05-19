Watch
Brooklyn 7-Eleven clerk chases off armed robbers with baseball bat

Posted at 11:13 AM, May 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-19 11:13:34-04

BROOKLYN, Md. — A man is in custody after allegedly trying to rob a Brooklyn 7-Eleven at knife point on Thursday.

It happened around 12:40am at the store located in the 4000 Ritchie Highway.

Anne Arundel County Police say two men initially walked into the business. One pulled a knife on the clerk and demanded money, while the other began to walk behind the store counter.

That's when the clerk picked up a baseball bat and chased them both off.

One suspect,24-year-old Geoffrey Thomas McWilliams, was arrested and charged. The second is still on the run.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-222-4720 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

