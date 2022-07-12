BALTIMORE — A 63-year-old woman suffered minor injuries after attempting to stop her car from getting carjacked Tuesday morning.

Around 8:45 a.m., officers responded to the 1900 block of Belair Road for an unarmed robbery.

When they arrived, they found the victim who said she was on the gas station lot when a suspect jumped into her running vehicle.

Police say the victim began to fight with the suspect that took off in the vehicle while dragging the victim.

She was taken to the hospital and sustained minor injuries.

The vehicle is listed as a blue 2019 Kia Rio.

Police say the suspect was described as a 5'6 Black man, wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and gray New Balance shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Central District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2433.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stopper tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.