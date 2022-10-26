5 guns have been recovered so far this semester at Baltimore City Schools

BALTIMORE — Five guns have been recovered so far this year at Baltimore City Schools, leaving parents, students, and educators equally concerned for their safety.

“So much stuff is going on out here,” Howard Graham said, daughter attends Forest Park High School.

Graham expressed these feelings for his daughter who’s a sophomore at Forest Park High School where school leaders said a loaded handgun was found in a student’s possession on Tuesday.

“I’m just glad they found the gun, and I pray that the young people that had it get help they get help,” Graham said.

RELATED: Student found with gun on school property in Baltimore City

School officials said since the start of school in September, five total guns have been recovered at various city schools.

In September, one at Mervo and Connexions, and since the start of October, one at Bluford Drew Jemison, Booker T Washington, and now Forest Park High School.

We asked how these guns are getting through the metal detectors, school leaders responded saying “Most of the guns were recovered from cars outside the school and one time, at Mervo, a vigilant staff member noticed a gun before it made it through a detector.”

WMAR spoke with a unanimous retired teacher of 35 years who said these incidents are not new, however now, much more common.

“Society has changed, morals are different, attitudes are different. Security is foremost on your mind, security and then you want to teach, but you want to feel safe while you’re teaching and you want your students to be safe as well,” the teacher said.

And although concerned about the safety on school grounds, parents are remaining optimistic about changing this violent culture.

“I’m just glad no one got hurt. We believe there is help, but all of us have to come together with awareness of what’s taking place, if we don’t then stuff like this is going to happen,” Graham said.

School leaders said most of the guns were recovered from cars outside the schools, still on school grounds though.

However, this is exactly why city leaders are implementing different programs inside some of these schools to prevent violent incidents or would be violent incidents from happening inside of city schools.