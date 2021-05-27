Watch
5 Frederick County schools closed due to storm damage

Posted at 6:19 AM, May 27, 2021
FREDERICK, md. — Middletown Elementary, Middletown Middle, Middletown Primary, Middletown High and Parkway Elementary are closed due to power outages from last night’s severe weather.

Virtual instruction will not be provided.

For more information, click here.

