5 Frederick County schools closed due to storm damage

FREDERICK, md. — Middletown Elementary, Middletown Middle, Middletown Primary, Middletown High and Parkway Elementary are closed due to power outages from last night’s severe weather.
Virtual instruction will not be provided.
Due to power outages, Middletown Primary, Middletown Elementary, Middletown Middle, Middletown High & Parkway Elementary will be closed today (Thu, May 27).— FCPS-MD (@FCPSMaryland) May 27, 2021
