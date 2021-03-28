Two people killed, one injured at Royal Farms shooting in Essex

ESSEX — Two people were killed and another was injured after being shot at a Royal Farms in Essex.

Police say it happened in the 1600 block of Middleborough Road and they were called to the scene just before 7:00 a.m. Sunday.

Police are also investigating an apartment fire in the Unit Block of Shade Tree Road where they found a person with what they believe to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

They are investigating to see if the two incidents are linked, but it's still too early on in the investigation.

This story will be updated as we learn more information.