3 people killed hours apart in Park Heights neighborhood in Northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE — In just 24 hours, five different families lost a loved one to gun violence in Baltimore City.

Three of them within blocks of each other in the Park Heights neighborhood in Northwest Baltimore.

"We've got to thank God that we're here because it could've been us you know. It could've been you know," said Manuel Ringgold, who witnessed the deadly shooting.

The damage to Ringgold and his brother's vehicles tell part of the story.

"A vehicle pulled up, started shooting from right here and started riding down and continued to shoot," Ringgold recalled.

He and his brother consider themselves lucky to be alive to tell the rest of what happened on Park Heights Avenue around 10:00 Wednesday morning.

"They shot up all of our vehicles around here and, you know, there were several bullets and one of the guys ended up passing away," he shared.

Those bullets claimed the life of 25-year-old Tavaz Myles and injured a 27-year-old woman who Ringgold and his brother saw leaving walking out of the store right before they'd get shot.

Less than two hours later, .2 miles up the road in the same neighborhood, 20-year-old Amare Burruss lost his life to a gun fire on Pimlico Road.

"To see that many police I was like God that's a lot of cops. It was at least four crime scenes about 12 police cars all in the alley. They had the crime scene investigators," said Kai Washington.

By 3:00, three hours later, .3 miles away, a man was gunned down on Oswego Avenue.

"This has been kind of frequent in the last four to six weeks, you know," said a long time homeowner on that street.

"You used to could not be worried about coming home in the evenings after dusk. Now you have to be extra cautious about your surroundings," she shared.

Folks nearly taken out by Wednesday's shootings call on parents and loved ones to step up and address those behind the guns.

"The mayor cannot take a gun out of someone's hand. It all starts at home. If you see them going astray, pull them in the right way. That's what it's all about," said Ringgold.

So far, police haven't made any arrests in the string of shootings, nor have they confirmed if they are related.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.