3 new speed cameras, 3 new red-light cameras to launch in Baltimore City

BALTIMORE — Ready for more speed cameras (and red-light cameras) in Baltimore City?

The Department of Transportation announced three new speed cameras and three new red-light cameras will go into effect on or around March 14.

The speed cameras will be at:

—2000-2400 blocks N. Forest Park Avenue (southbound) – Dickey Hill Elementary/Middle School

—100-700 blocks W. Lake Avenue (eastbound and westbound) – Boys Latin School of Maryland, The Bryn Mawr School

—200 block E. Northern Parkway – Redeemer Parish Day School

The red-light cameras will be at:

—Liberty Heights Avenue at Hilton Avenue

—Howard Street at Mulberry Street

—Boston Street at Aliceanna Street

The speed cameras are in effect in Baltimore school zones Monday through Friday, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Drivers who exceed the posted speed limit by at least 12 miles per hour will be fined $40.

Red-light cameras are in effect 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and violators are fined $75.

The city is also still working on launching speed cameras on the JFX; those have not gone into effect yet.

