25-year-old gunned down in front of his mother's home

BALTIMORE — Detectives in southwest Baltimore are investigating after a man was shot to death Sunday afternoon.

That man was 25-years-old and loved ones said his mother had to witness her son dying in front of her.

Family and friends have already started placing candles where that man lost his life near St. Benedict Street and Millington Avenue.

Kim Johnson, who’s a family friend, said the 25-year-olds family was already healing after losing a different loved one a few weeks ago.

“ He was like a family loving man, everybody in the community loved him and he was respected around the neighborhood, he was not like a bad person,” Johnson said.

Johnson said her friend who was gunned down on Sunday afternoon worked at a nursing home, and was enjoying his off day when he was killed.

“ He was outside hanging out probably walking from the store or something,” Johnson said.

Police said around 4:30 p.m., on Sunday afternoon, they responded to the shooting. When officers arrived, they found the 25-year-old who had been shot multiple times before he died.

“ All I could do is cry, like when you hear his mother scream like don’t nobody want to see no mother go through something like that,” Johnson said.

She also said what’s even worse is that his family was already mourning after losing a different loved one to gun violence within the past few weeks.

“ They just lost his nephew three weeks ago so it’s like death back to back it’s crazy,” Johnson said.

Another woman in that community, who wanted to remain anonymous, also empathized with losing loved ones.

“ I just lost my nephew it’s sad. It needs to stop, it’s crazy, it needs to stop, we need to stop killing each other it’s sad,” the woman said.

Police said 299 homicides have happened so far in Baltimore this year. That number was updated after two cases were removed from the homicide list. Those cases include the death of Tyree Moorhead who was killed by police, and the death of Marcus Harris who’s death was determined to be justified by police.

Both are no longer listed as homicides; however, many people in the community are fed up with the homicide number that seems to keep increasing.

“ It’s crazy, you can’t even live in peace,” the woman said.

As for the 299th homicide that claimed the life of the 25-year-old man, his loved ones now wonder if the violence in their communities and the pain their family is experiencing will ever subside.

“ He really didn’t bother nobody, everybody in the community loved him. We need justice and justice is going to get served,” Johnson said.