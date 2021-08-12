20 years for Annapolis man who went on cocaine binge before fatally striking bicyclist

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A 67-year-old Annapolis man has been sentenced to 20 years behind bars for a drug induced crash that left a bicyclist dead and six others injured in March 2020.

Prosecutors say Carl Behler was under the influence of drugs when he passed out while driving, causing him to cross the center line on East College Parkway and run over a group of bicyclists.

Arthur Carter, Jr. was killed on impact and Jeffrey Adler suffered life threatening injuries that required him to be flown to Shock Trauma. Five others suffered less serious injuries.

Prior to the collision, police say Behler had taken a Xanax to counter the affects of a two-day cocaine binge.

Behler claimed the crash woke him up. He told investigators that he'd been working all night and hadn't slept for 24 hours.

A blood test revealed Behler had cocaine, alprazolam, and benzoylecgonine (a cocaine metabolite) in his system.

“The defendant’s decision to operate a vehicle while under the influence of drugs was in complete disregard for the lives and safety of others," said Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess. I wish the other victims a speedy recovery and hope that this sentence provides the Carter family and the families and friends of the other cyclists with a sense a solace as they continue to heal from this tragic loss.”