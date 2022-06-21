Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

$20 scratch off ticket turns into $1 million for one Harford County resident

Maryland lottery and casinos generate, set new records
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tetra Images
<p>Man scratching lottery card with coin</p>
Maryland lottery and casinos generate, set new records
Posted at 2:36 PM, Jun 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-21 14:36:37-04

BEL AIR, Md. — A $20 scratch-off lottery ticket turned into a million dollar prize for one Harford County resident.

The anonymous player purchased a handful of scratch-offs at the Exxon on West MacPhail Road in Bel Air.

Among them was a Money Explosion ticket.

After taking them home and scratching off the matching numbers, there it was, a million bucks.

The Money Explosion game still has two $1 million prizes remaining, and three other $50,000 winning tickets up for grabs.

This latest big ticket winner comes after a Gambrills couple won a million dollars, as part of the lottery's Cash4Life game.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019