$20 scratch off ticket turns into $1 million for one Harford County resident

BEL AIR, Md. — A $20 scratch-off lottery ticket turned into a million dollar prize for one Harford County resident.

The anonymous player purchased a handful of scratch-offs at the Exxon on West MacPhail Road in Bel Air.

Among them was a Money Explosion ticket.

After taking them home and scratching off the matching numbers, there it was, a million bucks.

The Money Explosion game still has two $1 million prizes remaining, and three other $50,000 winning tickets up for grabs.

This latest big ticket winner comes after a Gambrills couple won a million dollars, as part of the lottery's Cash4Life game.

