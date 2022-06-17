Gambrills family wins $1 million in lottery's Cash4Life game

An Anne Arundel County couple are excited to be big lottery winners, after winning $1 million in the Cash4Life game.

Maryland Lottery announced today that Greg Snider and his wife, Sarah Brown, of Gambrills, won a second-tier prize.

Greg Snider, 33, bought 10 quick-pick tickets, along with his morning coffee, on June 15 at the Millersville Wawa, said the lottery in a press release. He then went to to his job, where he works as a heavy-equipment operator.

Snider said: "For the past three weeks, I’ve been having dreams about coming into a lot of money... It was like the machine was pulling me in."

He said he was "ecstatic" to see that the scanner flashed that he won $1 million. (Second-tier winners in Cash4Life has the choice of $1,000 a week for life (paid in annual installments) or a one-time payment of $1 million.

The couple, who have three children, plan to buy a bigger house and giving their kids a better life, including going on a family vacation.

They also said the big win won't necessarily change their attitude about their jobs, with Sarah reminding her husband: “I have to get to work tonight.”

The top-tier prize in the multi-state game Cash4Life is $1,000 a day for life, and drawings are every day at 9 p.m. Cash4Life is sold in 10 states. Maryland joined the game in 2016 and has had three top-tier winners and seven second-tier winners.